Castle Hook Partners LP Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Castle Hook Partners LP cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,894 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises 0.7% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.37% of Option Care Health worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,630. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

