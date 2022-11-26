Castle Hook Partners LP Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Castle Hook Partners LP reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 0.9% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Signature Bank worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBNY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $175.84. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $129.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.