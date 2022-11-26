Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

