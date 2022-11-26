Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $221,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

