Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $259.00.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.21.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.48.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
