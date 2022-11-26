Citigroup Cuts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.10

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.43. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

