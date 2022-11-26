Citigroup Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $104.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Progressive stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

