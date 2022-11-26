Citigroup Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $104.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.38.
Progressive Stock Performance
Progressive stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Further Reading
