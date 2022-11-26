Citigroup Trims Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Target Price to $29.00

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.29.

Rain Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,737,842.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 972,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $5,667,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,147,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,518,245.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

