ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 193.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRP. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $262,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

