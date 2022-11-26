ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

