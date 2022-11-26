ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

