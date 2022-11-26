ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,935,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $82.66 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

