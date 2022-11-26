ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 256,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after buying an additional 1,004,283 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 636,000 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

