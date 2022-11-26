ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,351 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,578,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

