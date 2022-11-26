ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

BDC opened at $79.75 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

