ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $100,214.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,626.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,733 shares of company stock valued at $577,444 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

