ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 37,700 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Everi worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Everi by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 354,614 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Everi by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everi by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Everi by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everi by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of EVRI opened at $16.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.41.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

