ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

LEVI stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $519,518 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

