Clover Finance (CLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $74.40 million and $2.05 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

