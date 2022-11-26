CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $147,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

