Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises 2.2% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $44.28 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $331.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 77,242 shares of company stock worth $4,856,505 and have sold 148,457 shares worth $6,657,299. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

