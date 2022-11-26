Coinmetro Token (XCM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,618.79

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $5,618.79 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.62504166 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $46,373.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

