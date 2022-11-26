Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.