Commerce Bank Has $22.32 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,092 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NYSE UBER opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

