Commerce Bank Has $26.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $369.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

