Commerce Bank Sells 1,605 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYW opened at $79.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.