Commerce Bank Sells 29,655 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

