Commerce Bank Sells 670 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 254,149 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

