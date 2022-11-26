Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 136,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

