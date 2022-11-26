Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NYSE:CMC opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

