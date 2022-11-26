Comparing Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) & Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 18.72% 22.08% 6.17% Cboe Global Markets 6.30% 21.23% 9.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $5.89 billion 5.60 $1.19 billion $2.28 29.41 Cboe Global Markets $3.49 billion 3.83 $529.00 million $2.23 56.60

Analyst Ratings

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Cboe Global Markets. Nasdaq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 2 5 6 0 2.31 Cboe Global Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq presently has a consensus price target of $67.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Nasdaq’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Cboe Global Markets.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nasdaq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nasdaq pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nasdaq has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Cboe Global Markets has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Cboe Global Markets on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Investment Intelligence segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; and provides investment insights and workflow solutions. The Corporate Platforms segment operates listing platforms; and offers investor relations intelligence and governance solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,178 companies listed securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market, including 1,632 listings on The Nasdaq Global Select Market; 1,169 on The Nasdaq Global Market; and 1,377 on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities. This segment also offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The Europe and Asia Pacific segment offers pan-European listed equities and derivatives transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

