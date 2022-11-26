Conflux Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.59 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Conflux has a total market cap of $57.15 million and $4.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00465952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00120669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00835820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.00682364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00241952 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02720769 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,407,565.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

