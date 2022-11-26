Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

About Walt Disney

Shares of DIS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. 6,664,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,886. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.