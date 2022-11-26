Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,627 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Borr Drilling worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BORR. DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

BORR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

