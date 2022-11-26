Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 11,314,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,205,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

