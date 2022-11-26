Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,335,641 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,335,641 shares during the period. Mosaic accounts for 2.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Mosaic worth $31,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

