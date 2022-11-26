Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VLRS opened at $10.23 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
