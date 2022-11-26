Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $10.23 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

