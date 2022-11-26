Cormark Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Market Perform

Cormark cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CM opened at C$65.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$55.35 and a 52 week high of C$83.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.