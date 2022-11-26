Cormark Lowers goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$191.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$122.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$112.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

About goeasy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.