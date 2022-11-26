Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Raised to $29.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,858,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

