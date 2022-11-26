Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Country Garden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYF stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.94.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

