Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus Price Performance

NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Covetrus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Covetrus by 88.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.