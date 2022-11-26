Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Covetrus Price Performance
NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.