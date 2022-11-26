Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,977 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Equinix worth $184,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $674.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.