Credit Suisse AG Acquires 38,778 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Synopsys worth $143,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $332.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.61. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.54.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

