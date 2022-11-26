Credit Suisse AG Purchases 121,959 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of NXP Semiconductors worth $127,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.