Credit Suisse AG Sells 200,249 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Canadian National Railway worth $151,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 174,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 699,875 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,528,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

