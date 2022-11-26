Credit Suisse AG Sells 251,055 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $165,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.24.

