Credit Suisse AG Sells 34,353 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Stryker worth $170,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

NYSE:SYK opened at $232.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

