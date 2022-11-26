Credit Suisse AG Sells 457,090 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 457,090 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.25% of Citrix Systems worth $154,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,864 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

