Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,059 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $136,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,239.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,240.14. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

